Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

GESTAMP

Gestamp announced on Wednesday the launch of senior secured notes for 400 million euros due 2026.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia says Q1 Ebitda 33.2 million euros versus 41.2 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain plans to auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of bonds due 2022, 2028 and 2033.

IBERDROLA

Bernstein starts with market performance rating and 7 euro price target

