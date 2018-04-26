Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Bankinter CET1 fully loaded capital ratio 12.0 percent at end-March and Q1 net profit 143 million euros.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural Q1 net profit 320 million euros versus 298 million euros year ago.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Secures its largest ever wind turbine order of 300 MW in India.

HAYA

Cerberus has delayed the initial public offering of property fund Haya Real Estate from original plan of May, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, citing unnamed sources close to Cerberus.

SABADEL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 33 percent thanks to lower loan loss provisions, though lending income remained under pressure because of ultra-low interest rates.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica on Thursday posted a 3.9 percent fall in first quarter core profit from a year earlier, in line with analyst expectations, as improvements in the domestic market were offset by currency pressures.

BME

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Q1 net profit 37.9 million euros versus 39.3 million euros year ago.

