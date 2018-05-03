Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAM

General de Alquiler de Maquinaria Q1 Ebitda 7.1 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue 4 billion to 5.5 billion euros in an inflation-linked bonded due 2021 and other paper due 2021, 2028 and 2066 on Thursday.

UNICAJA

Unicaja Banco Q1 net profit 58.0 million euros versus 52.0 million euros year ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel Q1 adjusted ebitda 84.2 million euros versus 68.0 million euros year ago.

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash said on Thursday Q1 net profit from continuing operations 62.4 million euros vs 135.1 million euros year ago.

AZKOYEN

Azkoyen Q1 profit after tax 2.8 million euros vs 2.4 million euros year ago.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Thursday that Q1 net profit was 143.4 million euros after 134.0 million euros a year earlier.

