Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Australian investment fund Macquarie and Kuwaiti KIO are looking into the sale of certain assets of Spanish utility Viesgo to Repsol for 500 million euros, Spanish newspaper Expansion said without citing sources.

FCC

FCC said on Thursday Q1 net profit was 50.3 million euros after 21.4 million euros a year earlier.

VOCENTO

Vocento on Thursday reported a Q1 net loss of 5.4 million euros after a loss of 10.4 million euros a year earlier.

DIA

Discount supermarket chain Dia said on Thursday Q1 adjusted Ebitda was 109.8 million euros after 123.0 million euros a year earlier.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotel Group Q1 revenue 344.6 million euros versus 328.6 million euros year ago.

ABENGOA

Abengoa says it has been selected by Shanghai Electric Group as technological partner in construction of solar complex in Dubai for Dewa.

