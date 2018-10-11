Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”.

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain sells urban development project known as “Mayakoba City” for about 96.9 million euros.

ZARDOYA OTIS

Zardoya Otis 9-month ebitda 150.5 million euros versus 158.8 million euros year ago.

REPSOL

Repsol Q3 refining margin indicator in Spain $6.7 per barrel versus $7.2 in Q2

BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria says has completed transfer of its real estate business in Spain to Serberus Capital Management.

MAPFRE

Mapfre submits authorization request to regulator for its bid to delist Funespana.

