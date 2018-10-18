Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DOMINION

Global Dominion Access 9-month net profit 16.3 million euros versus 15.4 million euros year ago.

SANTANDER

Spain’s Santander is the latest bank to be caught up in Germany’s biggest post-war fraud investigation involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.

TREASURY

Spain plans to auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in bonds due 2023, 2028, 2032 and 2046.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion creates executive management of Dia Spain led by Faustino Dominguez de la Torre.

