Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

DIA said on Wednesday that as a consequence of the impairment test it has initiated, and which will be finalised before the end of 2018, it decided to publish only partial results for the third quarter excluding net results.

TELEFONICA

Bernstein has raised its price target to 6.15 euros from 5.95 euros

AENA

Barclays has cut its price target to 175 euros from 185 euros

