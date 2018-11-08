Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Mapfre 9-month net profit 528.8 mln euros vs 444.6 mln euros yr ago.

MASMOVIL

Masmovil Ibercom capital increase will consist of issuance of 3.6 mln ordinary shares.

MEDIASET

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion 9-month net advertising revenue down 0.6 percent at 657.2 million euros versus 660.9 million euros year ago.

MELIA

Melia Hotels International 9-month net profit 119.7 million euros versus 108.7 million euros year ago.

INDRA

Indra Sistemas 9-month net profit 55 million euros versus 85 million euros year ago.

BONDS

Spain’s Treasury plans to sell between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2023, 2037 and 2066.

