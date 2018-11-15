Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Discount supermarket chain Dia plans to sign in the next few days credit refinancing agreements it has with 14 lenders for 900 million euros, Spanish newspaper Expansion, citing unnamed financial sources.
Quabit Inmobiliaria 9-month net profit 1.1 million euros versus loss 7.6 million euros year ago.
Metrovacesa said on Wednesday 9-month revenue 93.4 million euros.
Merlin Properties said on Wednesday 9-month total revenue 376.1 million euros versus 364.0 million euros year ago.
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios 9-month net profit 691 million euros versus 603 million euros year ago.
Obrascon Huarte Lain 9-month adjusted net loss 526.2 million euros versus loss 122.4 million euros year ago.
Inmobiliaria Colonial says closed deal with Qatar Holding LLC and Dic Holding LLC.
