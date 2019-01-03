Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
The office equipment company said on Wednesday it had received and accepted a binding offer from investment funds managed by Sandton Capital Partners to buy some of its assets and units for between 13.3 million euros ($15.1 million) and 15.5 million euros.
The supermarket chain has real estate assets worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.48 billion) to post as a guarantee for a refinancing deal it agreed with banks on Monday, Cinco Dias reported.
