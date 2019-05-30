Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Colombian telecommunications company Coltel, a subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica, issued 500 billion pesos ($149 million) in bonds on the local market on Wednesday after receiving offers for nearly double that amount.

X-ELIO

Canadian asset manager Brookfield is close to sealing a deal with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR and Spain’s Ribera family to buy a 50% stake in solar group X-Elio, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

