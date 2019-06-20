Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2024 and 2035

IBERDROLA

Singapore’s Pavilion Energy said on Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to buy Spanish energy company Iberdrola’s portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa was nominated preferred supplier for offshore project in Japan with a total capacity of up to 455 MW.

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma to pay a total dividend of 0.14 euros per share.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on