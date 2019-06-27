Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera board agrees to execute grouping of shares in the proportion of 1 new share for every 50 old shares.

GRIFOLS

JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises target price to eur 28 from eur 26

JP Morgan raises Grifols to overweight from neutral; raises target price to $22.50 from $21

JP Morgan raises Grifols to overweight from neutral; raises target price to eur 20 from eur 18.50

