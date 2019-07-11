Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BERKELEY

Berkeley Energia says Paul Atherley has resigned as managing director and CEO and it will now set up head office in Madrid and seek to recruit qualified Spanish national as managing director & CEO role.

GAM

board of spain’s regulator CNMV agreed to modify price of mandatory takeover bid for shares of GAM by Gestora de Activos y Maquinaria Industrial (GAMI)

IBERDROLA

Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform and raises target price to eur 8.80 from eur 8.60

ENDESA

Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral; cuts target price to eur 21 from eur 22.40

NATURGY

Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral and target price to eur 21.50 from eur 23.80

GESTAMP

Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold

TELEPIZZA

Tasty Bidco said on Wednesday that the price of the sustained order for Telepizza was adjusted downwards by an amount equal to the extraordinary distribution per share and set at 4.7 euros per share.

