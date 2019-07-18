Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion publishes amended and restated terms of syndicated facilities agreements with lenders.

TREASURY

Spain to auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2024 and 2030.

MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA

Bofa Merrill initiates with buy, eur 25.20 price objective

REE

Goldman Sachs cuts to sell rating and cuts price target to eur 17 from eur 20.5.

BANKINTER

UBS cuts to sell from neutral; cuts target price to eur 5.85 from eur 6.90

BANKIA

UBS cuts to sell from neutral; cuts target price to eur 1.85 from eur 2.30

SANTANDER

UBS cuts to neutral from buy; cuts target price to eur 4.30 from eur 5.05

CAIXABANK

UBS cuts to neutral from buy and cuts target price to eur 2.70 from eur 3.30

RENTA CORP

Renta Corporacion Real Estate said on Wednesday H1 net sales 30.1 million euros versus 24.3 million euros year ago.

