Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

CIMIC Group, a unit of Hochtief controlled by Spain’s ACS, was awarded a 1.9 billion dollar contract for the Melbourne suburban network. CMIC’s Leighton Asia also won a 470 million Australian dollar sewerage system project

CODERE

Codere booked a net loss of 3.1 million euros in the second quarter compared to a loss of 1.13 billion euros in the same period year ago.

