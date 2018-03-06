Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Aena plans to raise its stake in Luton airport in London to 100 percent, Expansion reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

ACCIONA

Acciona has won a contract from the public water company in Dubai to design and build a desalinating plant for $250 million and due to be in operation by 2020, Expansion reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

COLONIAL

Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with “overweight” rating and a price target of 10.5 euros.

CLERHP

Clerhp signs construction contract for 843,105 euros and technical assistance contract for 295,222 euros in Bolivia.

ABENGOA

Abengoa says all conditions for sale of 25 percent of Atlantica Yield have been satisfied or waived.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on