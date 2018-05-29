Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VIDRALA

Vidrala said on Tuesday it expected double-digit annual growth in earnings per share for the full year 2018.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar says gets recommendation of Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to continue Phase III trial with Zepsyre in small-cell lung cancer.

REE

Goldman Sachs raises to “neutral” from “sell”

ORYZON

Oryzon Genomics has received approval from UK’s MHRA to conduct Phiia clinical trial with Ory-2001 in patients with Alzheimer.

BANKIA

Bankia says has entered into an agreement with Credit Agricole for creation of a joint venture to jointly operate in consumer finance segment in Spain.

