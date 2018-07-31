FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:44 AM / in an hour

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas hH1 Ebitda 422.1 million euros versus 376.0 million euros year ago. The company will hold its investor day in Madrid on Tuesday.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics H1 net profit 558,000 euros versus loss 2.7 million euros year ago.

MELIA HOTELS

Melia Hotels International H1 net profit 61.8 million euros versus 57.6 million euros year ago.

MERLIN

Merlin Properties H1 gross rents of 243.2 million euros versus 235.1 million euros year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
