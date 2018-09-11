Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

eDreams Odigeo said on Monday launches offering of 425 million euros aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023.

REPSOL

Berenberg initiates with “buy” with target price of 20 euro.

Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”

ORYZON

Oryzon Genomics receives approval by Spanish medicines agency to conduct a Phase IIa clinical trial with Ory-1001.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday.

