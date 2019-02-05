Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Letterone makes 0.67 euros per share offer for Dia, a premium of 56.1 pct the closing price on 4 Feb 2019.

SABADELL

Banco de Sabadell starts competitive process for the sale of 100 percent of the share capital in Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios.

