Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NEXTIL

Nueva Expresion Textil said on Monday shares issued for capital increase were totally subscribed for a total of 6 million euros.

TREASURY

Spain plans to auction between 500 million and 1.5 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills.

