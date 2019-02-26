Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ELECNOR

Elecnor secures a 70 million euros contract for a hydroelectric plant in Cameroon.

ABENGOA

Abengoa FY net loss 1.48 bln euros vs profit 4.28 bln euros year ago.

APPLUS

Applus Services FY adjusted net profit 97.2 million euros versus 82.8 million euros year ago.

IBERDROLA

Spain’s Iberdrola said on Tuesday it will accelerate investment plans over the next four years with most earmarked for core businesses such as networks and renewable energy while it kept its dividend at minimum of 0.40 euros per share in 2022.

ADVEO

Adveo Group International receives a new binding offer for purchase of certain assets owned by Adveo for 5.5 million euros.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotel Group FY revenue 1.62 billion euros versus 1.55 billion euros year ago.

REALIA

REALIA Business FY ebitda 45.3 million euros versus 44.9 million euros year ago.

ROVI

Rovi FY net profit 17.9 mln euros vs 17.2 mln euros yr ago.

