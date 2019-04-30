Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Caixabank said on Tuesday Q1 net profit 533 mln euros while Q1 net interest income 1.24 bln euros.

REPSOL

Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol said on Tuesday first quarter adjusted net profit rose 6 percent from a year earlier, as lower oil and gas prices and a production stoppage in Libya were offset by lower costs and a stronger U.S. dollar.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola says approval by extraordinary general shareholders meeting of Neoenergia of its initial public offering in Brazil.

REPSOL

REPSOL Q1 adjusted net profit 618 mln euros vs 583 mln euros year ago.

AEDAS HOMES

Aedas Homes Q1 revenue 14.0 mln euros vs 9.0 mln euros yr ago.

TESTA

Testa Residencial SOCIMI says its real estate assets total value at 2.77 billion euros at end-Dec.

EZENTIS

Grupo Ezentis Q1 revenue 116.6 million euros versus 90.7 million euros year ago.

SANTANDER

Santander reported on Tuesday a 10 percent fall in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier as steady growth in business volumes in Latin America failed to offset a weaker performance in Britain.

BBVA

BBVA on Monday reported a 10 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, which was hit by extraordinary impairments in the United States due to slower growth expectations, and a sluggish performance in Spain and Turkey.

NATURHOUSE

Naturhouse Health Q1 net profit 3.7 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago.

CAIXABANK

Criteria, the holding company of CaixaBank, is looking to sell a stake in car park group Saba in a deal that could value Saba at up to 1.2 billion euros including debt, according to five sources with knowledge of the matter.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on