Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Vodafone said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply high-speed broadband to Telefónica Deutschland to help secure European Commision approval for its merger with Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and Central Europe.

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash Q1 net profit 31 mln euros vs 62 mln euros yr ago.

MASMOVIL

Masmovil Ibercom FY 2019 ebitda guidance of 450 million euro reiterated.

ADVEO

Adveo Group International to delay submission of audited annual accounts beyond legally prescribed period.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

CIE Automotive says completes acquisition of Inteva Roof Systems and price for transaction amounts to 670 million euros and has been paid in cash.

CELLNEX

Cellnex Telecom to acquire 10,700 sites in France, Italy And Switzerland for 2.7 billion euros.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel says to pay complementary dividend of 0.170 euros gross per share on July 9.

DIA

Spain’s regulator said on Monday it had authorized modification of the takeover bid launched by Letterone for Dia.

ENDESA

Endesa Q1 net profit 363 mln euros vs 372 mln euros yr ago, Q1 ebitda 928 mln euros vs 880 mln euros yr ago.

GESTAMP

Gestamp Automocion expects profitability to grow in H2 due to better expected volumes and increasing maturity of new projects.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa Q2 net profit 49 mln euros vs 35 mln euros yr ago and Q2 group revenue 2.39 bln euros vs 2.24 bln euros yr ago.

