Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BIOSEARCH

Biosearch SA Q1 ebitda 0.9 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago and Q1 profit before tax 450,000 euros versus 880,000 euros year ago.

DIA

Sales slid and losses continued at Spain’s DIA in the first three months of the year, the supermarket chain said on Tuesday, as investors awaited the next step in a takeover bid by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund.

MERLIN

Merlin Properties said on Monday Q1 revenue 132.6 million euros versus 124.1 million euros year ago.

ALBA

Corporacion Financiera Alba Q1 net profit 64 million euros versus 30 million euros year ago.

TALGO

Talgo Q1 ebitda 14.3 mln euros vs 13.5 mln euros yr ago and Q1 profit 7.1 mln euros vs 4.2 mln euros yr ago.

PRISA

PRISA Q1 net loss 40.6 mln euros vs profit 11.8 mln euros yr ago and Q1 reported ebitda 19.0 mln euros vs 62.7 mln euros yr ago.

SOLARPACK

Solarpack Q1 operating revenue 12.5 mln euros.

APPLUS

Applus expects fy 2019 adjusted operating profit margin to increase by at least 30 basis points, previously guided increase of between 20 to 30 basis points.

CODERE

Codere Q1 total revenue 357.7 mln euros vs 383.3 mln euros yr ago and Q1 adjusted ebitda 68.0 mln euros vs 67.9 mln euros yr ago.

SOLARIA

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente said on Monday Q1 revenue 9.5 million euros versus 8.6 million euros year ago.

VOCENTO

Vocento Q1 ebitda 2.6 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago and Q1 net loss 4.2 million euros versus loss 5.4 million euros year ago.

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain Q1 sales 684.7 million euros versus 707.9 million euros year ago and Q1 positive ebitda 9.1 million euros versus negative 37.0 million euros year ago.

GAM

General de Alquiler de Maquinaria Q1 revenue 33.3 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago and Q1 ebitda 10.0 million euros versus 7.1 million euros year ago.

ABENGOA

Abengoa Q1 revenue 330 million euros versus 300 million euros year ago.

