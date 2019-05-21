Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, DIA

Struggling Spanish retailer DIA reached an eleventh-hour agreement to secure financing on Monday, new owner LetterOne said in a statement, staving off the imminent risk of having to start insolvency proceedings.

Separately, DIA SAID early on Tuesday appoints Stephan Ducharme as chairman of the board and Karl-Heinz Holland as CEO of the company.

MERIDIA REAL ESTATE

Meridia Real Estate III socimi said on Monday Q1 net turnover 4.3 million euros, Q1 net profit 6.4 million euros.

