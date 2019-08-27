Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

Australian Cimic Group, part of Spanish builder ACS through its German unit Hochtief, said it was finalising a $900 million contract to deliver a cross river rail project in Queensland.

EDREAMS

Spanish online travel agent Edreams Odigeo said on Tuesday it had appointed Thomas Vollmoeller as new chairman as of January 2020.

