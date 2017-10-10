Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”

ABERTIS

CNMV sets acceptance period in Atlantia bid over Abertis from October 10 until October 24.

Separately, Abertis confirmed it has received an expression of interest from Red Electrica over Hispasat.

BME

RBC raises to “sector perform” from “underperform”

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills as the northeastern region of Catalonia prepares to make a unilateral declaration of independence, deemed illegal by Madrid.

CELLNEX, ABERTIS; COLONIAL

Cellnex, Colonial and Abertis confirmed on Monday they would move their headquarters to Madrid from Catalonia.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on