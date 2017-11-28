FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Market News
November 28, 2017 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Bank of Nova Scotia Scotiabank submits a binding offer to BBVA to acquire its shares in BBVA Chile.

