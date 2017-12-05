FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
December 5, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in an hour

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA says has accepted Scotiabank’s offer to buy its 68.19 percent ownership in BBVA Chile, for about $2.2 billion. ​

REE

Macquarie raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
