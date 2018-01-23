Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 1 billion and 2 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills at a scheduled auction.

MASMOVIL

Company controlled by funds advised by Providence Equity Partners, to place 2.2 million shares in Masmovil

Providence Equity Partners has placed 14 percent for 87.75 euros per share.

VISCOFAN

Viscofan charges 8.5 million euros in litigation for patent infringement

REPSOL

Repsol Q4 production 715,000 barrels per day versus 679,000 bpd year ago

