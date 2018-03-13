Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BME

BME aims to grow by double digits in two or three years, organically and through acquisitions, CEO of BME, Javier Hernani, said in the interview with Expansion.

NH HOTEL GROUP

Venture capital funds Starwood and Blackstone are considering buying a 29.5 percent stake in NH Hotel Group held by China’s HNA, said newspaper El Confidencial, citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations.

AENA

Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold” with target price raised to 190 euros from 170 euros.

REPSOL

Spanish oil firm Repsol announced on Monday it would open 200 gasoline stations in Mexico in 2018, with plans to open a similar number annually in coming years to attain up to 10 percent market share in five years.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA, the South American nation’s largest telecommunications firm, is eyeing aggressive organic expansion in the next three years with a special focus on the country’s fast-growing broadband segment, executives said on Monday.

ABERTIS

Italy’s Atlantia and Spain’s ACS are close to an agreement to take joint control of Spanish toll-road group Abertis, two Italian sources said.

