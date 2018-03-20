Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NHHOTELS

Thai Minor Hotels Group is in talks over the purchase of 29.5 percent of NH Hotels from China’s HNA, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources close to the sale.

CORTEFIEL

Fashion retailer Cortefiel, owner of clothing brands Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield and Women’secret, is considering a public listing in the second half of the year, Expansion reported citing unnamed financial sources.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Macquarie raises to “outperform” from “neutral” with a price target of 14.12 euros up from 11 euros.

ZINKIA

Zinkia said on Monday that fully year revenue was 5.4 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago.

