Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA will invest $50 million into Sinovation Fund IV, a Chinese venture capital fund run by Sinovation Ventures.

ACCIONA

Acciona has presented a law suit against the Australian government claiming A$1.2 billion ($932 million) after costs overran on a light train contract in Sydney.

CELLNEX

Italy’s Atlantia said on Monday it would sell a 29.9 percent stake in Spanish telecoms mast group Cellnex to Edizione, which is the Benetton family holding company and also its controlling shareholder.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola Q1 net electricity production up 6.6 percent at 40,004 GWh.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera says standstill agreement extension with banks until July 15.

