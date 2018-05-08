Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola has decided to sell its 2,000 MW gas power plants in the United Kingdom, newspaper El Economista reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed financial sources.

GESTAMP

Gestamp Automocion Q1 net profit 62.8 million euros versus 55.0 million euros year ago

ENDESA

Endesa Q1 net profit 372 million euros versus 253 million euros year ago.

