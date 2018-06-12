Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar requests the modification of primary endpoint to overall survival (OS) for the Atlantis trial

TREASURY

Spain to issue between 5 billion and 6 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday.

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash closes deal with Grupo Almo to buy its cash transport operations in Central America under brands Proval and Transval.

LLEIDA.NET

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics gets new patents in Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan for method for email certification.

NH HOTELS

Thai hotel and food group Minor International does not intend to delist NH Hotels from the stock market if it succeeds with its takeover bid for the Spanish company.

