Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VOLKSWAGEN

The German car maker will suspend production at its plant in Pamplona, northern Spain, for eight days in September due to a fall in sales of diesel cars, El Economista reported.

BBVA

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s revised down its credit outlook for the bank to negative from stable on Monday due to its exposure to currency depreciation and market turmoil in Turkey.

ECONOMICS

BBVA Research warned of a downside risk to its current 2018 Spanish economic growth forecast of 2.9 percent in a report on Monday, citing higher internal and external uncertainty.

DEBT

The Treasury aims to sell 1-2 billion euros ($1.14 billion - $2.29 billion) in 3- and 9-month T-bills at a scheduled auction.

