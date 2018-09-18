Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRUPO EZENTIS

Grupo Ezentis wins deal in Chile for about 22.7 million euros.

ALMIRALL

Almirall says European Commission has approved its Ilumetri for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

VERTICE 360

Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados reaches deal to acquire Italy’s DMD Media from Squirrel Capital and Mario Griselli.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion short positions fall to 20.83 percent at Sept. 14 versus 21.53 percent at end-Aug, according to the market regulator.

