Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RENTA CORPORACION

Renta Corporacion said on Tuesday it would issue 16.5 million euros ($19.03 million) in senior unsecured bonds

BANCO SANTANDER

KBW cut its recommendation on Banco Santander to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’

PHARMAMAR

PharmaMar said on Tuesday it had lodged an application before the General Court of the European Union against the European Commission requesting the annulment of the refusal of the authorization of its medicinal product Aplidin.

