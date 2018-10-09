Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Credit Suisse adds to European focus list, raises target price to 4.5 euro from 4.3 euro.

Fitch upgraded Caixabank on Monday to BBB+ on reduced capital encumbrance.

NH HOTELES

NH Hotels board said on Monday that it considers that Minor offer price does not adequately reflect value of NH Hotel group shares. The company will hold a conference call at 0730 GMT.

