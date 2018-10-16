Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TUBOS REUNIDOS

Tubos Reunidos appoints Jorge Gabiola Mendieta as new chairman.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Tuesday it has entrusted an external consultant to explore the potential divestment of all or part of the assets of its services division.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola says Scottish Power Generation Holdings reaches deal with Drax Smart Generation Holdco for sale of its entire stake in Scottish Power Generation for around 801 million euros.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday.

ENAGAS

Enagas 9-month Ebitda 804.4 million euros versus 794.2 million euros year ago.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion aggregated short positions at 17.65 percent on October 12 versus 18.33 percent on September 28, according to the market regulator.

CATENON

Catenon said on Monday preliminary 9-month Ebitda 1.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago.

GRENERGY

Grenergy Renovables H1 net profit 3.0 million euros versus loss 2.4 million euros year ago.

COLONIAL

Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise buys 22.2 pct of shares in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise from Qatar Holding and DIC Holding, Colonial to hold about 80.74 of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise’s capital.

