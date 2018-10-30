Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK

Liberbank said on Tuesday Q3 net interest income 115 mln euros.

APPLUS

Applus Services 9-month adjusted ebitda 164.3 million euros versus 140.2 million euros year ago.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain DIA posted a 24 percent drop in core profit for the first nine months on Tuesday, as it struggled with strong competition in its home market and inflation in Argentina.

Separately, DIA aggregated short positions at 13.36 percent on Oct. 26 versus 17.65 percent on Oct. 12, the market regulator said on Monday.

FCC, ACCIONA

Mexico’s incoming president said on Monday his government would cancel construction of a partially built $13 billion new airport for Mexico City, a decision which left investors fretting over how he would manage the economy and led to sharp falls in the currency and stockmarket.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank amends integration agreement between Caixabank and Banca Civica with new terms to eliminate preferential right to acquire shares in Caixabank initially agreed between Banca Civica and La Caixa.

BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria says Q3 net interest income 4.26 billion euros.

