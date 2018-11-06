Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LOGISTA

Logista FY net profit 156.7 mln euros vs 153.9 mln euros yr ago.

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre said 9-month ebitda 11.0 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy FY revenue 9.12 billion euros versus 10.96 billion euros year ago.

ENDESA

Endesa 9-month revenue 15.35 billion euros versus 14.82 billion euros year ago.

REALIA

Realia Business 9-month net profit 24.0 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago.

VIDRALA

Vidrala targets 2019 return on capital employed at 12.0 percent versus 10.7 percent at Sept. 30.

BANKS

Spain’s Supreme Court postponed until Tuesday its decision over who has to pay for stamp duty on mortgages in future.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil to issue $2.5 billion in notes - filing

