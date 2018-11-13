Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Tecnicas Reunidas Adnoc Onshore issued a letter of award (LOA) to Tecnicas Reunidas for execution of facilities for Bu Hasa integrated project in UAE with approximate value of $1.44 billion.

Separately, Tecnicas Reunidas Tre.Mc - 9-month ebitda 43.5 mln euros vs 105 mln euros yr ago.

DIA

Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) DIA aggregated short positions at 11.45 percent on November 9 versus 13.36 percent on october 26.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group 9-month net profit 12.0 million euros versus 21.6 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain plans to auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday.

ALBA

Corporacion Financiera Alba 9-month net profit 135.0 million euros versus 462.2 million euros year ago.

NH HOTELES

NH Hotel Group 9-month ebitda before one-offs 187.4 million euros versus 170.4 million euros year ago.

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles 9-month net profit 31 million euros versus 28 million euros year ago.

ABENGOA

Abengoa 9-month net loss 213 million euros versus profit 4.73 billion euros year ago

