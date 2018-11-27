Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Caixabank said on Tuesday it aimed to increase its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) to above 12 percent by 2021 from 9.4 percent at end-September 2018, buoyed by a more profitable insurance and consumer lending business.

DIA

Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) shows Dia aggregated short positions at 12.50 percent on November 23 versus 11.45 percent on November 9.

IBERDROLA

RBC assumes coverage with outperform vs sector perform, raising target price to 7.5 euros from 7 euros.

REE

RBC assumes coverage with sector perform rating; eur 19.50 vs eur 17.50 price target

ENAGAS

RBC assumes coverage with underperform vs sector perform rating; eur 23 vs eur 23.50 target price

