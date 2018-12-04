Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group says European Commission authorizes strategic alliance between Telepizza Group and Pizza Hut.

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 3.5 bln and 4.5 bln euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills.

SABADELL

Goldman Sachs removes from conviction list

CAIXABANK

Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral”

SANTANDER

Santander bank names David Harnisch head of commercial banking.

NH HOTEL GROUP

NH Hotel Group to launch partial voluntary early repayment of bonds due in 2023 for a nominal amount of 40 million euros.

ALMIRALL

Almirall to refinance its bridge loan of 400 million euros and to issue senior unsecured bonds by an aggregate nominal amount of 250 mln euros and due 2021.

