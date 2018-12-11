Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMA MAR

Australian Regulatory Agency (TGA) has approved Aplidin® to treat multiple Myeloma in combination with Dexamethasone.

GLOBAL DOMINION

Global Dominion Access enters into an agreement for the acquisition of the Indian Bygging India Limited (BIL).

TREASURY

Spain aims to sell between 500 million and 1.5 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday.

COLONIAL

Morgan stanley resumes coverage with overweight rating; eur 10 price target

REPSOL

Moody’s upgrades Repsol’s rating to Baa1; stable outlook

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain Dia on Monday dropped out of Spain’s blue-chip stock market index, the latest hit to the company that is facing a shrinking market share and a sliding stock price.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on