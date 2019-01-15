Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Spain to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills.
HSBC raises to “hold” from “reduce” while cutting price target to 0.45 euros from 0.5 euros
HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy” and target price to 5.5 euros from 6.9 euros.
Spain’s Banco Santander lost a battle to regain ownership of its headquarters outside Madrid on Monday when a Spanish court ruled that the billionaire Reuben brothers had won a tender with a cash bid, net of debt, of 283 million euros.
