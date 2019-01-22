Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills at auction.

INDRA

Indra reported on Monday, that as of June 28, 2018 it has closed share buyback program

TELEPIZZA

Tasty Bidco files for authorization of takeover bid for Telepizza group.

REPSOL

Repsol q4 production 722,000 barrels per day versus 691,000 bpd in Q3.

LLEIDA.NET

Lleida.net fy prelim ebitda 1.9 mln euros vs 1.4 mln euros yr ago.

